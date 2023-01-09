BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Milton scores 22, UAPB turns back Prairie View A&M 63-55

The Associated Press

January 9, 2023, 11:42 PM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kylen Milton had 22 points in UAPB’s 63-55 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night.

Milton also had five assists for the Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trejon Ware had 11 points and Chris Greene scored 10.

William Douglas led the Panthers (6-10, 2-1) with 14 points and three steals. Kyle Harding added 13 points and five steals. Yahuza Rasas totaled 12 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. UAPB visits Florida A&M while Prairie View A&M hosts Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

