BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Milton scores 20 to…

Milton scores 20 to lead UAPB over Florida A&M 67-54

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 7:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kylen Milton had 20 points in UAPB’s 67-54 victory against Florida A&M on Saturday night.

Milton added five rebounds for the Golden Lions (7-11, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shaun Doss pitched in with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Jordan Chatman scored 15 points to lead the Rattlers (2-13, 0-4), who have lost seven straight. Jordan Tillmon totaled 11 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. UAPB visits Bethune-Cookman while Florida A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up