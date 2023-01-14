Milton leads UAPB against Florida A&M after 22-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -2.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the Florida A&M Rattlers after Kylen Milton scored 22 points in UAPB’s 63-55 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rattlers have gone 2-1 at home. Florida A&M is seventh in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.6 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Golden Lions are 2-2 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Smith averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Shaun Doss is shooting 38.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Golden Lions. Chris Greene is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.