Miller leads No. 4 Alabama against Missouri

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-2, 6-0 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-2, 6-0 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -5.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama faces the Missouri Tigers after Brandon Miller scored 30 points in Alabama’s 78-66 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers have gone 11-1 at home. Missouri is 13- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Crimson Tide have gone 6-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama ranks second in the SEC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Honor is averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Tigers. Kobe Brown is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Miller is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 24.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.