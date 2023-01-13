Miller leads Incarnate Word against SE Louisiana after 22-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (9-8, 3-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-11, 0-4 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (9-8, 3-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-11, 0-4 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on the SE Louisiana Lions after Trey Miller scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 85-79 overtime loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cardinals have gone 4-3 at home. Incarnate Word allows 73.7 points and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Lions have gone 3-1 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana ranks fourth in the Southland scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Boogie Anderson averaging 10.3.

The Cardinals and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Swaby is averaging 8.5 points for the Cardinals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Matthew Strange averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Anderson is averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.