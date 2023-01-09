Miller, Central Michigan Chippewas take on the Northern Illinois Huskies

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-9, 1-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-11, 0-2 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-9, 1-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-11, 0-2 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Northern Illinois and Central Michigan face off on Tuesday.

The Huskies have gone 1-2 in home games. Northern Illinois is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Chippewas have gone 1-1 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Williams is shooting 47.2% and averaging 17.9 points for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Kevin Miller is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.