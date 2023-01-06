Miller, Central Michigan Chippewas square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-11, 0-1 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-11, 0-1 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Miller and the Central Michigan Chippewas take on Emoni Bates and the Eastern Michigan Eagles in MAC action.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 at home. Eastern Michigan is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Chippewas have gone 1-0 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC scoring 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Miller averaging 8.0.

The Eagles and Chippewas square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bates averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Noah Farrakhan is shooting 37.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Jesse Zarzuela averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Brian Taylor is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

