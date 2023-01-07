Miller, Central Michigan Chippewas square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-11, 0-1 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-11, 0-1 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Central Michigan in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 at home. Eastern Michigan averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Chippewas have gone 1-0 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is sixth in the MAC scoring 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Miller averaging 8.0.

The Eagles and Chippewas meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 12.6 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Miller is averaging 18.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

