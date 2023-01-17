Miller and No. 14 TCU host West Virginia

TCU Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 TCU visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Emanuel Miller scored 23 points in TCU’s 82-68 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-2 in home games. West Virginia is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Horned Frogs are 3-2 against conference opponents. TCU is the top team in the Big 12 scoring 22.0 fast break points per game.

The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Mitchell is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Mountaineers. Erik Stevenson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Mike Miles is averaging 19 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Horned Frogs. Miller is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

