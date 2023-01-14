BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Milicic scores 16, Charlotte defeats UTSA 72-54

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 4:26 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Igor Milicic Jr.’s 16 points helped Charlotte defeat UTSA 72-54 on Saturday.

Milicic also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the 49ers (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA). Jackson Threadgill scored 14 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers. Aly Khalifa had 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

Japhet Medor led the Roadrunners (7-11, 1-6) with 18 points. DJ Richards added 14 points and eight rebounds for UTSA. Christian Tucker also had eight points.

Charlotte hosts UTEP on Monday and UTSA hosts Rice, also on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

