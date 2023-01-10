Miles and the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs take on conference foe No. 10 Texas

TCU Horned Frogs (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (13-2, 2-1 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Miles and the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs take on Marcus Carr and the No. 10 Texas Longhorns in Big 12 action Wednesday.

The Longhorns are 9-1 in home games. Texas is seventh in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Horned Frogs are 2-1 in conference play. TCU has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Longhorns and Horned Frogs square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carr is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Miles is shooting 53.1% and averaging 19.8 points for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

