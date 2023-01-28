Miles and No. 11 TCU host Mississippi State

TCU Horned Frogs (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-8, 1-7 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-8, 1-7 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -2; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 TCU takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Mike Miles scored 23 points in TCU’s 79-52 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Bulldogs are 7-3 in home games. Mississippi State ranks second in the SEC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tolu Smith averaging 3.5.

The Horned Frogs have gone 3-2 away from home. TCU scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 13.8 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging nine points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Miles is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

