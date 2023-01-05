Middle Tennessee visits UTSA following Medor’s 21-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-5, 2-1 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-3 C-USA) San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-5, 2-1 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-3 C-USA)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -10; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Japhet Medor scored 21 points in UTSA’s 90-67 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-3 at home. UTSA ranks ninth in C-USA with 12.1 assists per game led by Medor averaging 4.3.

The Blue Raiders are 2-1 against C-USA opponents. Middle Tennessee averages 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Roadrunners and Blue Raiders meet Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Medor is averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Roadrunners. Jacob Germany is averaging 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UTSA.

DeAndre Dishman is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

