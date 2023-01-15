Middle Tennessee hosts UAB following Lawrence’s 21-point outing

UAB Blazers (13-5, 4-3 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-7, 3-3 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UAB Blazers (13-5, 4-3 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-7, 3-3 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on the UAB Blazers after Eli Lawrence scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 71-68 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Blue Raiders are 5-2 on their home court. Middle Tennessee has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blazers are 4-3 in C-USA play. UAB leads C-USA with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by KJ Buffen averaging 3.1.

The Blue Raiders and Blazers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Weston is averaging 9.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Blue Raiders. DeAndre Dishman is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Jordan Walker is shooting 42.0% and averaging 23.8 points for the Blazers. Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.