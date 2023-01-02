Michigan State puts home win streak on the line against Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State hosts Nebraska aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Spartans have gone 5-1 in home games. Michigan State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cornhuskers have gone 1-2 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Griesel averaging 5.1.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J Hoggard is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Derrick Walker is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.