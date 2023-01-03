Michigan State faces Nebraska, aims for 5th straight victory

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State looks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Spartans take on Nebraska.

The Spartans have gone 5-1 in home games. Michigan State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Cornhuskers are 1-2 against conference opponents. Nebraska averages 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Spartans and Cornhuskers square off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J Hoggard is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

C.J. Wilcher is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 9.7 points. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

