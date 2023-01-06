Michigan hosts Walker and Michigan State

Michigan Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.…

Michigan Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State faces the Michigan Wolverines after Tyson Walker scored 21 points in Michigan State’s 74-56 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Spartans are 6-1 on their home court. Michigan State averages 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Wolverines are 3-0 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

The Spartans and Wolverines meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 13.8 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Hunter Dickinson is scoring 18.7 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 14.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.