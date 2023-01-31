Miami (OH) hosts Toledo after Millner’s 21-point performance

Toledo Rockets (15-6, 6-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-14, 1-7 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (15-6, 6-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-14, 1-7 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -10; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Setric Millner Jr. scored 21 points in Toledo’s 91-77 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The RedHawks have gone 6-7 at home. Miami (OH) has a 2-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Rockets have gone 6-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo ranks eighth in the MAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Shumate averaging 1.7.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Safford is averaging 14.9 points and six rebounds for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Shumate is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 18 points. Rayj Dennis is averaging 18.3 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 87.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.