Metropolitan Division opponents meet when Islanders host the Capitals

Washington Capitals (23-16-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-18-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals head to the New York Islanders in Metropolitan Division play on Monday.

New York is 9-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 23-18-3 overall. The Islanders have gone 8-3-0 in games decided by a single goal.

Washington has a 6-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 23-16-6 record overall. The Capitals have gone 11-3-4 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 11 goals and 30 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Alex Ovechkin has 30 goals and 19 assists for the Capitals. Conor Sheary has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper body).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

