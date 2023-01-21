Merrimack plays Saint Francis (BKN) for conference showdown

Merrimack Warriors (5-15, 3-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-10, 2-4 NEC) New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (5-15, 3-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-10, 2-4 NEC)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) takes on Merrimack in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Terriers are 7-2 in home games. Saint Francis (BKN) is fifth in the NEC shooting 33.9% from deep, led by Larry Moreno shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The Warriors have gone 3-3 against NEC opponents. Merrimack averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Higgins is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Terriers. Moreno is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Mykel Derring is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 4.8 points. Ziggy Reid is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 59.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.