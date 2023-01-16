BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Merrimack hosts Wagner following…

Merrimack hosts Wagner following Hunt’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 16, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wagner Seahawks (8-7, 1-3 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (5-14, 3-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -2.5; over/under is 115.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays the Merrimack Warriors after Delonnie Hunt scored 20 points in Wagner’s 68-63 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Warriors have gone 3-4 at home. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC with 23.2 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Minor averaging 14.0.

The Seahawks have gone 1-3 against NEC opponents. Wagner has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziggy Reid is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Warriors. Minor is averaging 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

Javier Esquerra Trelles is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 7.7 points. Hunt is averaging 11.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up