Merrimack hosts Wagner following Hunt’s 20-point game

Wagner Seahawks (8-7, 1-3 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (5-14, 3-2 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wagner Seahawks (8-7, 1-3 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (5-14, 3-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -2.5; over/under is 115.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays the Merrimack Warriors after Delonnie Hunt scored 20 points in Wagner’s 68-63 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Warriors have gone 3-4 at home. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC with 23.2 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Minor averaging 14.0.

The Seahawks have gone 1-3 against NEC opponents. Wagner has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziggy Reid is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Warriors. Minor is averaging 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

Javier Esquerra Trelles is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 7.7 points. Hunt is averaging 11.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

