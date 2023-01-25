PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Home » Sports » Mercer wins 71-67 in…

Mercer wins 71-67 in OT over East Tennessee State

The Associated Press

January 25, 2023, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary had 26 points in Mercer’s 71-67 overtime victory against East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

McCreary also had seven rebounds for the Bears (10-12, 3-6 Southern Conference). Shawn Walker scored 13 points and added five rebounds. James Glisson III scored 13 points.

Jalen Haynes finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Buccaneers (8-14, 4-5). Jaden Seymour added 11 points and eight rebounds for East Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up