Mercer hosts Wofford following Mack’s 20-point game

Wofford Terriers (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-8, 0-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays the Mercer Bears after B.J. Mack scored 20 points in Wofford’s 73-64 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears have gone 4-2 at home. Mercer ranks third in the SoCon shooting 37.5% from deep, led by Braden Sparks shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Terriers are 0-2 in SoCon play. Wofford is fifth in the SoCon scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Hurtado is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Bears. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 60.5% over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Mack is shooting 48.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Terriers. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.