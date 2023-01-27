Mennenga leads Davidson against Saint Louis after 27-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (14-6, 6-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-10, 3-5 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Louis Billikens (14-6, 6-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-10, 3-5 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on the Saint Louis Billikens after Sam Mennenga scored 27 points in Davidson’s 64-57 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 in home games. Davidson scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Billikens have gone 6-1 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Wildcats and Billikens square off Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mennenga is averaging 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Foster Loyer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Yuri Collins is averaging 12.1 points and 10.6 assists for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

