Memphis visits UCF after Horton’s 21-point game

Memphis Tigers (12-4, 2-1 AAC) at UCF Knights (12-4, 3-1 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces the Memphis Tigers after Ithiel Horton scored 21 points in UCF’s 85-53 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Knights have gone 8-2 at home. UCF ranks seventh in the AAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Darius Johnson averaging 4.3.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 against AAC opponents. Memphis is second in the AAC scoring 78.1 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

The Knights and Tigers meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is averaging 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Knights. Horton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

Kendric Davis is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 20 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 steals. DeAndre Williams is shooting 54.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

