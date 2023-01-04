Medor and UTSA host Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-5, 2-1 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-3 C-USA) San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-5, 2-1 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-3 C-USA)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Japhet Medor scored 21 points in UTSA’s 90-67 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Roadrunners are 6-3 on their home court. UTSA gives up 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 2-1 against C-USA opponents. Middle Tennessee averages 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Medor is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Roadrunners. Jacob Germany is averaging 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Eli Lawrence is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 11.2 points. DeAndre Dishman is shooting 55.6% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

