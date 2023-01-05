McNeese renames its basketball court in honor of Joe Dumars

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — McNeese has renamed its basketball court for Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, the two-time…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — McNeese has renamed its basketball court for Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, the two-time NBA champion player who scored a record 2,607 points in his four seasons at the school.

Joe Dumars Court was being unveiled Thursday, part of “Joe Dumars Day” at the school.

“Joe is by far the most accomplished basketball player to ever come out of McNeese,” athletic director Heath Schroyer said. “However, Joe is more than just an athlete. He’s a leader, a pioneer, and has accomplished so much in his professional and personal life.”

Dumars scored all of his college points before the 3-point line was established. He was the 18th pick in the 1985 NBA draft, going to the Detroit Pistons. Dumars spent his entire NBA playing career with the Pistons, becoming an All-Star six times and winning two titles.

He went into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, and is now the executive vice president and head of basketball operations for the NBA.

“The naming of our court will allow future generations to know and understand the positive example Joe made to so many,” Schroyer said.

