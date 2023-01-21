McNeese hosts Nicholls State following Jones’ 23-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (9-9, 4-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-14, 2-4 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nicholls State Colonels (9-9, 4-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-14, 2-4 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces the McNeese Cowboys after Latrell Jones scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 73-64 victory against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 3-5 on their home court. McNeese is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 4-2 in Southland play. Nicholls State has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae English is averaging 12.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Caleb Huffman is averaging 15.4 points and 2.2 steals for the Colonels. Jones is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

