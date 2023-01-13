McNeese hosts Houston Baptist following Long’s 21-point showing

Houston Baptist Huskies (5-12, 2-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-12, 2-2 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Baptist Huskies (5-12, 2-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-12, 2-2 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist visits the McNeese Cowboys after Brycen Long scored 21 points in Houston Baptist’s 68-59 win against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Cowboys have gone 3-4 in home games. McNeese averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Huskies have gone 2-2 against Southland opponents. Houston Baptist is second in the Southland scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

The Cowboys and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae English is averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Cowboys. Harwin Francois is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Long is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Bonke Maring is averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 80.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

