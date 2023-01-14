McNeese hosts Houston Baptist following Long’s 21-point showing

Houston Baptist Huskies (5-12, 2-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-12, 2-2 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Baptist Huskies (5-12, 2-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-12, 2-2 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -7.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Brycen Long scored 21 points in Houston Baptist’s 68-59 victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Cowboys are 3-4 on their home court. McNeese ranks third in the Southland with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 3.5.

The Huskies are 2-2 in Southland play. Houston Baptist is the top team in the Southland with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Bonke Maring averaging 6.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae English is averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Cowboys. Harwin Francois is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Andrew King is averaging 7.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Huskies. Long is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 80.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.