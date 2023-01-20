McKnight, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to host Williams and the Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte 49ers (12-7, 3-5 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-8, 3-5 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (12-7, 3-5 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-8, 3-5 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: C-USA foes Western Kentucky and Charlotte face off on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-3 at home. Western Kentucky has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 49ers have gone 3-5 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte is eighth in C-USA scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Aly Khalifa averaging 8.2.

The Hilltoppers and 49ers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 17 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hilltoppers. Jairus Hamilton is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Khalifa is averaging 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the 49ers. Brice Williams is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.