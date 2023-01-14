BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
McKnight guides Western Kentucky to 70-59 victory over FIU

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 9:26 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight scored 14 points as Western Kentucky beat Florida International 70-59 on Saturday night.

McKnight also had five rebounds for the Hilltoppers (11-6, 3-3 Conference USA). Jairus Hamilton scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Jordan Rawls recorded 11 points.

Arturo Dean finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals to pace the Panthers (8-9, 2-4). Nick Guadarrama and Mohamed Sanogo added 10 points apiece.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. Western Kentucky hosts Florida Atlantic and Florida International hosts North Texas.

