McKee scores 23 as Queens defeats FGCU 84-82

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 9:51 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ McKee scored 23 points and BJ McLaurin made the game-winning free throws with 26 seconds remaining as Queens beat FGCU 84-82 on Thursday night.

McKee shot 7 for 16 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Royals (14-8, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kalib Mathews scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added four steals. BJ McLaurin shot 3 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Andre Weir led the way for the Eagles (14-8, 4-5) with 22 points. Isaiah Thompson added 20 points for FGCU. Zach Anderson had 19 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

