McKee leads Queens against Bellarmine after 20-point game

Queens Royals (11-4, 1-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-9, 1-1 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens…

Queens Royals (11-4, 1-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-9, 1-1 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Bellarmine Knights after AJ McKee scored 20 points in Queens’ 88-83 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights are 4-2 on their home court. Bellarmine scores 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Royals have gone 1-1 against ASUN opponents. Queens is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juston Betz is averaging 7.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Kenny Dye is averaging 17.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Royals. McKee is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.