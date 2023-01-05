McKee leads Queens against Bellarmine after 20-point game

Queens Royals (11-4, 1-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-9, 1-1 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Queens Royals (11-4, 1-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-9, 1-1 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Bellarmine Knights after AJ McKee scored 20 points in Queens’ 88-83 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights have gone 4-2 in home games. Bellarmine is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Royals are 1-1 in ASUN play. Queens has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Tipton is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Kenny Dye is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.