PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Home » Sports » McGhee's 15 lead Liberty…

McGhee’s 15 lead Liberty over Stetson 74-45

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 10:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 15 points in Liberty’s 74-45 win over Stetson on Thursday night.

McGhee was 7 of 17 shooting (1 for 11 from distance) for the Flames (17-5, 8-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode shot 7 for 14, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Shiloh Robinson was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jalen Blackmon finished with 11 points for the Hatters (11-9, 6-3). Stetson also got nine points from Josh Smith. In addition, Sam Peek had eight points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Liberty hosts FGCU while Stetson visits Queens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up