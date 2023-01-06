McGhee, Collum lead CS Bakersfield over Cal Poly 61-51

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Marvin McGhee scored 15 points, Antavion Collum added a double-double and Cal State Bakersfield beat Cal…

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Marvin McGhee scored 15 points, Antavion Collum added a double-double and Cal State Bakersfield beat Cal Poly 61-51 on Thursday night.

McGhee had five rebounds for the Roadrunners (5-9, 1-2 Big West Conference). Collum finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cameron Smith added 11 points as the Roadrunners snapped a six-game skid.

Kobe Sanders led the Mustangs (7-8, 1-2) with 14 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. CSU Bakersfield visits UC Davis while Cal Poly hosts UCSB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

