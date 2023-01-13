McCreary leads Air Force against Fresno State after 26-point performance

Air Force Falcons (10-7, 1-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-10, 2-3 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (10-7, 1-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-10, 2-3 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Marcell McCreary scored 26 points in Air Force’s 85-74 overtime win over the Colorado State Rams.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 on their home court. Fresno State ranks seventh in the MWC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaih Moore averaging 2.2.

The Falcons are 1-3 in conference games. Air Force ranks ninth in the MWC scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Corbin Green averaging 5.5.

The Bulldogs and Falcons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Moore is averaging 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Jake Heidbreder is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

