McCreary and Air Force host Fresno State

Air Force Falcons (10-7, 1-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-10, 2-3 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -3.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits the Fresno State Bulldogs after Marcell McCreary scored 26 points in Air Force’s 85-74 overtime victory over the Colorado State Rams.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 at home. Fresno State allows 63.7 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Falcons are 1-3 against MWC opponents. Air Force is ninth in the MWC scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

The Bulldogs and Falcons meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Holland averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Isaih Moore is averaging 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Rytis Petraitis is averaging 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

