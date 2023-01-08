McCollum, Siena Saints take on the Rider Broncs

Rider Broncs (6-8, 3-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-5, 4-0 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rider Broncs (6-8, 3-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-5, 4-0 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Rider in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Saints have gone 4-1 in home games. Siena ranks eighth in the MAAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Stormo averaging 2.3.

The Broncs have gone 3-2 against MAAC opponents. Rider has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Saints and Broncs match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is averaging 16 points and 3.8 assists for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 16.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

