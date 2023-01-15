McCollum and Siena host Canisius

Siena Saints (12-5, 6-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-12, 2-5 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Siena Saints (12-5, 6-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-12, 2-5 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Canisius Golden Griffins after Javian McCollum scored 27 points in Siena’s 70-64 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins are 2-3 on their home court. Canisius averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Saints have gone 6-0 against MAAC opponents. Siena averages 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson is averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

McCollum is averaging 16.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Saints: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

