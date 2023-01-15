McClain leads Hartford against UMBC after 22-point outing

Hartford Hawks (4-14) at UMBC Retrievers (12-6, 3-1 America East) Baltimore; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hartford takes on…

Hartford Hawks (4-14) at UMBC Retrievers (12-6, 3-1 America East)

Baltimore; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford takes on the UMBC Retrievers after Briggs McClain scored 22 points in Hartford’s 78-73 loss to the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Retrievers are 8-2 on their home court. UMBC ranks sixth in the America East with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tra’Von Fagan averaging 2.1.

The Hawks have gone 0-7 away from home. Hartford averages 12.6 assists per game to lead the DI Independent, paced by Michael Dunne with 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colton Lawrence is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Retrievers. Jacob Boonyasith is averaging 11.7 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Pano Pavlidis is averaging 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Hawks. McClain is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 59.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.