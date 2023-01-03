McChesney leads Illinois State against Indiana State after 22-point performance

Indiana State Sycamores (11-4, 4-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-9, 1-3 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (11-4, 4-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-9, 1-3 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays the Indiana State Sycamores after Liam McChesney scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 66-60 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Redbirds have gone 4-3 in home games. Illinois State ranks third in the MVC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Lewis averaging 2.7.

The Sycamores are 4-0 in conference matchups. Indiana State is second in the MVC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Courvoisier McCauley averaging 4.7.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is averaging 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Redbirds. Colton Sandage is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

McCauley is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.