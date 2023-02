Mavericks All-Star Doncic leaves game with ankle injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Luka Doncic left the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night with a sprained…

PHOENIX (AP) — Luka Doncic left the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night with a sprained left ankle.

The Mavericks said he would not return to the game.

Doncic played just three minutes before limping to the locker room during a timeout. The 23-year-old, who was voted an All-Star for the fourth straight season earlier Thursday, came into the game averaging 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

Doncic was trying to make a move close to the basket against Phoenix’s Cam Johnson, but stepped on Mikal Bridges’ foot before passing the ball and limping away. He grabbed at his lower left leg before Dallas coach Jason Kidd called for a timeout.

The Suns and Mavericks both had a 25-24 record coming into the game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.