Massner scores 23 as Western Illinois defeats South Dakota

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 9:36 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner scored 23 points as Western Illinois beat South Dakota 75-72 on Thursday night.

Massner had six rebounds and six assists for the Leathernecks (13-8, 6-4 Summit League). Jesiah West scored 11 points and added eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Quinlan Bennett finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Coyotes (9-12, 4-5) were led by Tasos Kamateros, who posted 17 points and seven rebounds. South Dakota also got 16 points from Mason Archambault. In addition, Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

