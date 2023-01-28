Maryland hosts Tominaga and Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-11, 3-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-11, 3-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -11; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces the Maryland Terrapins after Keisei Tominaga scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 78-63 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Terrapins have gone 10-1 in home games. Maryland scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 3-7 in conference play. Nebraska is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Derrick Walker is shooting 59.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Cornhuskers. Tominaga is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

