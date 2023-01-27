Maryland hosts Nebraska after Young’s 22-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-11, 3-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-11, 3-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Jahmir Young scored 22 points in Maryland’s 73-55 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Terrapins have gone 10-1 in home games. Maryland has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cornhuskers are 3-7 in Big Ten play. Nebraska ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Derrick Walker averaging 2.4.

The Terrapins and Cornhuskers square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Walker is averaging 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

