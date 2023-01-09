Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Howard, seeks 6th straight home win

Howard Bison (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-8, 0-1 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Howard Bison (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-8, 0-1 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Howard looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Hawks are 5-0 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore is third in the MEAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 3.5.

The Bison are 1-0 against conference opponents. Howard is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks and Bison square off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Shawn Phillip is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 10.5 points. Zion Styles is shooting 40.2% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bison. Jordan Wood is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

