Martin scores 23 as Rhode Island beats Fordham 82-79

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 9:36 PM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Malik Martin had 23 points in Rhode Island’s 82-79 win against Fordham on Wednesday night.

Martin added six rebounds for the Rams (5-9, 1-1 Atlantic 10). Ishmael Leggett scored 17 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Brayon Freeman shot 4 of 12 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Rams (12-3, 0-2) were led in scoring by Darius Quisenberry, who finished with 33 points and four assists. Fordham also got 13 points from Antrell Charlton. In addition, Kyle Rose had eight points.

Rhode Island went into halftime leading Fordham 36-30.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

