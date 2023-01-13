Marshall hosts Old Dominion following Kinsey’s 23-point outing

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (14-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7…

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (14-4, 3-2 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Old Dominion Monarchs after Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points in Marshall’s 89-67 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Thundering Herd are 11-1 in home games. Marshall is 13-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Monarchs are 2-3 in conference play. Old Dominion is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinsey is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.